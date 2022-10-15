Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.55

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.55 and traded as low as C$1.43. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.43, with a volume of 31,600 shares.

Hemisphere Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$146.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$30.61 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 4.8900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Hemisphere Energy Company Profile

In other Hemisphere Energy news, Director Charles Noel O’sullivan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total value of C$30,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,011,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,526,761. Insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $51,200 over the last ninety days.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 9,440 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a land position of 7,009 net acres in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

