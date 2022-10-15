Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,284.31

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,284.31 and traded as low as $1,229.16. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at $1,243.60, with a volume of 202 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions to a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,284.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,229.34.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

