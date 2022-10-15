HNP Capital LLC Sells 60,851 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

HNP Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,558 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 60,851 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.2% of HNP Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after acquiring an additional 43,189 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Down 2.4 %

MSFT opened at $228.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.27. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.13 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.50.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.