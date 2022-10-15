Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $135.49

Shares of Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 135.49 ($1.64) and traded as low as GBX 117 ($1.41). Hotel Chocolat Group shares last traded at GBX 117 ($1.41), with a volume of 276,152 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Hotel Chocolat Group from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 155 ($1.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £160.66 million and a P/E ratio of 1,300.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 135.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 249.35.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as coffee drinks, cocoa alcohols, and beauty products.

