Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HUN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average is $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.12. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $41.65.

Insider Transactions at Huntsman

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huntsman news, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntsman news, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Huntsman by 773.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307,003 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,079,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,007,000 after acquiring an additional 58,676 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 69.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Huntsman by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,300,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,308,000 after acquiring an additional 190,421 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

