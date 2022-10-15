Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) (LON:HYDG) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $42.50

Shares of Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) (LON:HYDG – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 42.50 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.43). Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) shares last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.51), with a volume of 3,978 shares trading hands.
Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.82 million and a P/E ratio of 106.25.
About Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L)
Hydrogen Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services for mid to senior level professional staff. The company offers professional support services in legal, finance, technology, and business transformation; and services for technical and scientific market sectors, such as energy and life sciences.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.