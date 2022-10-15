IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) Trading Down 8.7%

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 10,392 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 29,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I cut their price objective on IDW Media from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

IDW Media Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $18.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDW Media

IDW Media Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IDW Media stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in IDW Media Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:IDW Get Rating ) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 3.18% of IDW Media worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, Artist's Editions, and The Library of American Comics.

Featured Articles

