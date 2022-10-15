IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) Trading Down 8.7%

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 10,392 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 29,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I cut their price objective on IDW Media from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th.
IDW Media Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $18.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDW Media
IDW Media Company Profile
IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, Artist's Editions, and The Library of American Comics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDW Media (IDW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for IDW Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDW Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.