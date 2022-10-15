Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $686.21

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 686.21 ($8.29) and traded as low as GBX 513 ($6.20). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 557 ($6.73), with a volume of 247,690 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) target price on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Get Impax Asset Management Group alerts:

Impax Asset Management Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £738.57 million and a P/E ratio of 1,428.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 600.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 686.21.

About Impax Asset Management Group

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.