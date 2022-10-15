Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imunon in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.
Imunon Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IMNN opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Imunon has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $15.60.
About Imunon
Imunon, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imunon (IMNN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Imunon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imunon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.