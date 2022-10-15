Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imunon in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Imunon alerts:

Imunon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMNN opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Imunon has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

About Imunon

Imunon, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imunon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imunon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.