Insider Buying: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Purchases 5,519 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $373,139.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,183.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tobias Lutke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 4th, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,610 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.09 per share, for a total transaction of $387,594.90.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,941 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.29 per share, for a total transaction of $387,887.89.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,291 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.19 per share, for a total transaction of $360,793.29.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Tobias Lutke bought 4,482 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $337,897.98.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,894 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $365,428.00.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Tobias Lutke bought 5,577 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $378,957.15.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,177 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.94 per share, with a total value of $372,433.38.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Tobias Lutke bought 4,023 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.55 per share, with a total value of $364,282.65.

On Thursday, August 11th, Tobias Lutke acquired 3,930 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $63.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.89 and a 200 day moving average of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $326,251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 304.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after buying an additional 3,201,200 shares in the last quarter. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $431,538,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $312,366,000 after buying an additional 1,701,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $174,237,000 after buying an additional 1,160,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

