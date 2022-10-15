Insider Buying: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP Acquires 12,154 Shares of Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) SVP Les Lehner purchased 12,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.81 per share, for a total transaction of $398,772.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,467.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.51. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $52.54.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.92 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.40% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
