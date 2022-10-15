Insider Buying: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP Acquires 12,154 Shares of Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) SVP Les Lehner purchased 12,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.81 per share, for a total transaction of $398,772.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,467.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.51. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $52.54.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.92 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.40% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.