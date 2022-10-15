Insider Selling: Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $263,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 6th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $286,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Brett Adcock sold 76,047 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $212,171.13.

On Monday, September 26th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $283,000.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $274,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Brett Adcock sold 76,956 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $233,176.68.

On Monday, September 19th, Brett Adcock sold 140,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $315,000.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $439,000.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Brett Adcock sold 47,090 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $184,592.80.

Archer Aviation Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ACHR opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.31 and a quick ratio of 15.31. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ACHR. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

