Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 13.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 79.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

NSIT stock opened at $85.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.48. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.11 and a 1 year high of $111.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.10.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.76. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 27,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.98 per share, with a total value of $2,546,482.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,150,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,094,721.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $191,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 27,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,482.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,150,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,094,721.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 199,572 shares of company stock worth $18,684,644 in the last three months. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

