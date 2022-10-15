Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Position Cut by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Integer were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Integer by 76.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Integer by 56.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $54.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.16. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $95.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.57 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integer in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

