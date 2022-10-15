Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Position Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,707,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,111,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 26,404 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 407.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 25,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,181 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of PXI opened at $43.19 on Friday. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a one year low of $27.94 and a one year high of $53.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average is $42.94.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.