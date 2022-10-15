Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Position Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,707,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,111,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 26,404 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 407.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 25,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,181 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares during the period.
Shares of PXI opened at $43.19 on Friday. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a one year low of $27.94 and a one year high of $53.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average is $42.94.
PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.
