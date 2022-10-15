Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:IVR opened at $10.64 on Thursday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVR. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 54,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 26,007 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 103.5% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 45,140 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at $237,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 116.1% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

