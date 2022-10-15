Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Trading Down 2.7 %
NYSE:IVR opened at $10.64 on Thursday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Mortgage Capital
Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.