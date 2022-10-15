iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.84

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.84 and traded as low as $43.40. iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN shares last traded at $43.40, with a volume of 235 shares.

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.84.

Get iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN during the first quarter valued at $3,378,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN in the first quarter valued at about $2,014,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN by 40.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN in the fourth quarter valued at about $597,000.

About iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN

Bear Creek Mining Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties located in Peru. The Company’s development projects include Corani Silver-Lead-Zinc Project and Santa Ana Silver Project. Its exploration projects include Maria Jose Prospect, La Yegua Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Prospect and Sumi Gold Prospect.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.