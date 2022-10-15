Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $337.54

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 337.54 ($4.08) and traded as high as GBX 341 ($4.12). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 341 ($4.12), with a volume of 3,098 shares trading hands.

Irish Continental Group Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 353.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 337.54. The firm has a market cap of £589.42 million and a P/E ratio of 3,100.00.

Irish Continental Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Irish Continental Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10,909.09%.

About Irish Continental Group

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a maritime transport company. It operates through two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off freight services on routes between Ireland, Britain, and Continental Europe.

