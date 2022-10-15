iShares Gold Bullion ETF (TSE:CGL) Share Price Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.92

Shares of iShares Gold Bullion ETF (TSE:CGL – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.92 and traded as low as C$13.34. iShares Gold Bullion ETF shares last traded at C$13.34, with a volume of 93,248 shares traded.

iShares Gold Bullion ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.65.

