iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stake Lifted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 220,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,629,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $48.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $77.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

