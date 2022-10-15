iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV) Stock Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.91

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$35.91 and traded as low as C$33.86. iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF shares last traded at C$33.86, with a volume of 13,350 shares.

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.98.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.