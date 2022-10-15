iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,875 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 608,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after acquiring an additional 24,755 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 446,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 31,704 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 88.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 235,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 110,389 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,946,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 230,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 32,059 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

IFRA opened at $32.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.36.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.