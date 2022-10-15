Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Lifted to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Italgas from €5.90 ($6.02) to €5.40 ($5.51) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Italgas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ITGGF opened at $5.75 on Thursday. Italgas has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21.

Italgas Company Profile

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

