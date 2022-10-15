Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for NVIDIA in a research note issued on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will earn $2.51 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.67. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. Barclays decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.50.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.36 and its 200-day moving average is $171.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $279.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

