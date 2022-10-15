Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Lattice Semiconductor Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Lattice Semiconductor in a research report issued on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Lattice Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LSCC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.22.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average of $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 86,854 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 116,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 33,677 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $450,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,028.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $450,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,028.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $59,891.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $639,051.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,683 shares of company stock worth $6,155,797 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

