Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ON Semiconductor Corp’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ON Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ON. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.30.

NASDAQ ON opened at $57.77 on Friday. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $43.00 and a 52-week high of $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average of $60.34.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,474 shares of company stock worth $1,805,129 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,259,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,802,357,000 after buying an additional 314,351 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,702,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

