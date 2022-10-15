Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $7.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.52 EPS.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share.

Raymond James Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RJF. Citigroup began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Raymond James stock opened at $100.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $117.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RJF. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 217.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Raymond James by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

