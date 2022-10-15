Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Orion Engineered Carbons’ current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons’ FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Orion Engineered Carbons Trading Down 1.7 %

OEC opened at $13.52 on Friday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.66.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is 5.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.77 per share, with a total value of $503,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,144.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

