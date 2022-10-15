Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for DS Smith in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for DS Smith’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DS Smith’s FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DITHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DS Smith from GBX 378 ($4.57) to GBX 388 ($4.69) in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.35) to GBX 340 ($4.11) in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded DS Smith from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded DS Smith from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.02) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DITHF opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. DS Smith has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

