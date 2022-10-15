Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for DS Smith in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for DS Smith’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DS Smith’s FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DITHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DS Smith from GBX 378 ($4.57) to GBX 388 ($4.69) in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.35) to GBX 340 ($4.11) in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded DS Smith from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded DS Smith from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.02) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.50.
DS Smith Price Performance
DS Smith Company Profile
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DS Smith (DITHF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.