Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Applied Materials, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Applied Materials in a research note issued on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $7.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMAT. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.68.

Applied Materials Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $74.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.35.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 32.1% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.