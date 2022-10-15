Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on NVIDIA Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for NVIDIA in a report issued on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.67. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVIDIA Trading Down 6.1 %

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Fubon Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.50.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.65.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 155,441 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,717,000 after purchasing an additional 45,162 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after buying an additional 30,260 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $12,802,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

