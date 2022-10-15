Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $7.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.12. The consensus estimate for T. Rowe Price Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s FY2024 earnings at $8.32 EPS.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share.

TROW has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.44.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $98.31 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $223.36. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 11,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

