Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $42.97

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.97 and traded as low as $37.05. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares last traded at $37.77, with a volume of 28,267 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €20.00 ($20.41) to €22.00 ($22.45) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €27.00 ($27.55) to €23.10 ($23.57) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.97.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

