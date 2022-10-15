Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $544.47

Shares of Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 544.47 ($6.58) and traded as low as GBX 481 ($5.81). Jersey Electricity shares last traded at GBX 490 ($5.92), with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

Jersey Electricity Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £150.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,113.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 544.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 557.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Get Jersey Electricity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tony Taylor purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 528 ($6.38) per share, for a total transaction of £21,120 ($25,519.57).

Jersey Electricity Company Profile

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and home solutions, including heating systems and hot water, renewable energy, electric transport and related chargers, amenity lighting, air conditioning, and CosyCare maintenance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Electricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Electricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.