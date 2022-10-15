John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JHMM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHMM stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $56.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.46.

