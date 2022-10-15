Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.6% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 93.3% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 730,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after purchasing an additional 213,170 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

