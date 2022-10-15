Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.6% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,681,000. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,999,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $164.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.02.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

