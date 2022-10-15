Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.31

Shares of Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.31 and traded as high as $0.31. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 88,584 shares.

Jones Soda Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 48.35% and a negative net margin of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

