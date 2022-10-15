JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM opened at $111.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.89 and its 200 day moving average is $118.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

