KBC Group NV Acquires 10,645 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 307.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Carvana were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 14.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 239,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 30,811 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 286.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 24.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 139,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 26,968 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 332.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.67. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.71. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $309.50.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -8.95 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

