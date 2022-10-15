KBC Group NV Acquires 917 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 71.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 900.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $89.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.92. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $122.96.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.29. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DORM. StockNews.com started coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Dorman Products from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

