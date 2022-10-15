KBC Group NV Acquires New Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,710 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of FHB stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.07. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $31.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. Analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

