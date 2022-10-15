KBC Group NV Acquires New Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLI. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Mueller Industries by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $67,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on MLI. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.10. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.69 and a 12-month high of $70.38.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 46.35%.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.58%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

