KBC Group NV Acquires New Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,830,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 23,925 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Vicor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 62,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Stock Performance

NASDAQ VICR opened at $47.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 1.16. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $164.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.51.

Insider Activity

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.32%.

In other news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $844,494.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $844,494.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 228,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,971,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on VICR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vicor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Stories

