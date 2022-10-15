KBC Group NV Acquires Shares of 3,513 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 127.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 95.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 38.5% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,252 shares in the company, valued at $23,396,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,252 shares in the company, valued at $23,396,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,500 shares of company stock worth $22,664,090. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Celsius Price Performance
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.74 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CELH. UBS Group raised their target price on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.
Celsius Company Profile
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.
