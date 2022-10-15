KBC Group NV Acquires Shares of 6,235 Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Avista by 1,438.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Avista by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avista Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AVA opened at $37.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average of $42.16. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.32 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Avista Announces Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Avista had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $378.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVA. StockNews.com began coverage on Avista in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avista news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $54,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

