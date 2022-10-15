KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 147.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,023,000 after buying an additional 1,140,097 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth about $22,504,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 974,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,797,000 after purchasing an additional 212,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 76.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 133,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,173,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,131,000 after purchasing an additional 79,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABM. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.76.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

