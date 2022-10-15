KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 1,006.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 9.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 26.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth $31,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on U shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $29,225.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $300,657.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,421. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average is $48.81. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

