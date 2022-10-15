KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,620,000 after purchasing an additional 605,370 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $23,281,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $19,296,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.9% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 302,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,080,000 after purchasing an additional 178,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 123.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,367,000 after purchasing an additional 161,757 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $26,513.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $51.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.46. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.14 and a 52-week high of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PCRX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.71.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

