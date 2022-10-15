KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Masimo were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 376,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 79.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 87,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the second quarter worth about $830,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 20.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 17.4% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $132.33 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.07 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

